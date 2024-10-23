David Blevins supports Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors (PEO IEW&S) as a Chief Information Officer under Project Manager Aircraft Survivability Equipment (PM ASE). In this video, he shares some of the requirements of his job, what he enjoys most about his job and some of the positive attributes of the organization.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 16:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|941173
|VIRIN:
|240918-A-BA022-3628
|Filename:
|DOD_110641528
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
This work, Acquisition Workforce at PEO IEWS, by Shawn Nesaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
