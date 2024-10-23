Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acquisition Workforce at PEO IEWS

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Shawn Nesaw 

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    David Blevins supports Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors (PEO IEW&S) as a Chief Information Officer under Project Manager Aircraft Survivability Equipment (PM ASE). In this video, he shares some of the requirements of his job, what he enjoys most about his job and some of the positive attributes of the organization.

