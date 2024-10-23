Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FCOE E3B conducts weapons lanes

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The E3B weapons lanes are a part of the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB), Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), and Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) combined test. The weapons lanes are a series of tasks that test a candidate's ability to perform weapon-related tasks, such as: Loading and unloading, Correcting malfunctions, Performing a functions check, Disassembling and reassembling weapons, and Operating and firing weapons. Candidates must complete all ten weapon system lanes and only have one no go for the day.

