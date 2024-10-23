FCOE E3B conducts weapons lanes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The E3B weapons lanes are a part of the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB), Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), and Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) combined test. The weapons lanes are a series of tasks that test a candidate's ability to perform weapon-related tasks, such as: Loading and unloading, Correcting malfunctions, Performing a functions check, Disassembling and reassembling weapons, and Operating and firing weapons. Candidates must complete all ten weapon system lanes and only have one no go for the day.