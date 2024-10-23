Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the obstacle course during the Crucible at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 18, 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)

    obstacle course
    MCRD Parris Island
    recruits
    teamwork
    Crucible
