Hotel Company Crucible

Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the obstacle course during the Crucible at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 18, 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)