Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the obstacle course during the Crucible at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 18, 2024. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 15:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941168
|VIRIN:
|241021-M-QW512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110641311
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hotel Company Crucible, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS
