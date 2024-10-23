Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Air Force Wants You to Succeed

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Miriam Thurber  

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Second Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, emphasizes that the Air Force helps Airmen achieve their dreams in part by matching them with fulfilling careers. Service within the Air Force empowers Airmen like Marsh to achieve education goals, to travel and to challenge themselves professionally and personally. (U.S. Air Force video by Miriam Thurber; b-roll courtesy of Air Force Recruiting Service)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 15:20
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

