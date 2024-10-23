Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Density Training Fall 2024

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Pvt. Jude Vogel 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers from 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion conducted training with C-4 explosives for shapes and craters as part of Spartan Density Training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 22, 2024. The C-4 is a plastic explosive composed of mixture of research department explosives, and plasticizers. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Jude Vogel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941164
    VIRIN: 241022-A-UY468-1001
    Filename: DOD_110641230
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Density Training Fall 2024, by PV2 Jude Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shapes and Craters, Spartan Density Training, Fort Stewart, 3rd Infantry Division

