Soldiers from 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion conducted training with C-4 explosives for shapes and craters as part of Spartan Density Training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 22, 2024. The C-4 is a plastic explosive composed of mixture of research department explosives, and plasticizers. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Jude Vogel)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941164
|VIRIN:
|241022-A-UY468-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110641230
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spartan Density Training Fall 2024, by PV2 Jude Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
