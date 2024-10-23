A motion graphic optimized for Instagram designed for Lung Health Day, which is held on the fourth Wednesday of October as a part of Respiratory Care Week, to highlight the importance of lung health. (U.S. Navy video by Kaylon J. Chladek) (This video was created using Adobe Illustrator and After Effects).
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 15:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941160
|VIRIN:
|241023-N-CH185-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110641009
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lung Health Day, by Kaylon Chladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
