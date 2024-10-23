Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expert Soldier Badge 2025

    ASIAGO, ITALY

    10.23.2024

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct land navigation in hopes of earning their Expert Soldier Badge at Campomulo Asiago, Vicenza, Italy, Oct 21-25, 2024. Candidates will demonstrate their individual proficiency in navigation from one point to another, while dismounted without the aid of electronic navigation devices. This year's E3B is hosted by the 173rd Airborne Brigade and includes Soldiers from across Europe, including partners and allies from Croatia, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain. E3B creates experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing readiness and lethality of Soldiers, teams, squads and platoons. These events are a key enabler to molding the force into professionals, while stressing commitment to every Soldier's individual development. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941157
    VIRIN: 241023-A-DO858-1001
    Filename: DOD_110640903
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: ASIAGO, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expert Soldier Badge 2025, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    E3B
    Traintowin
    inspireExcellence

