Stephanie Olsen, museum curator with the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, talks about the history of the Merci Train, popularly known as the "boxcar," at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 28, 2024 (Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs video by Andres Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 14:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941153
|VIRIN:
|240828-O-GP245-7566
|Filename:
|DOD_110640872
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTKU - Merci Train, by Andres Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pennsylvania
Veterans
Fort Indiantown Gap