GTKU - Merci Train

Stephanie Olsen, museum curator with the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, talks about the history of the Merci Train, popularly known as the "boxcar," at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 28, 2024 (Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs video by Andres Alvarez)