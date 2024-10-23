Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GTKU - Merci Train

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Andres Alvarez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Stephanie Olsen, museum curator with the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, talks about the history of the Merci Train, popularly known as the "boxcar," at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 28, 2024 (Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs video by Andres Alvarez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GTKU - Merci Train, by Andres Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

