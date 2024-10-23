At age 12, Steven Thongpim left his family to become a Buddhist monk in Thailand, beginning a 25-year journey of spiritual service. Though he dreamed of following in his military father's footsteps, his monastic path seemed to close that door – until an unexpected opportunity arose in America.
In this interview, Chaplain (CPT) Thongpim reveals how he bridges Eastern and Western spiritual traditions as an Army chaplain, teaching Soldiers ancient breathing techniques while providing compassionate care across all faiths. His remarkable story showcases how his early Buddhist training uniquely prepared him to serve Soldiers at Fort Riley's Soldier Recovery Unit, where he combines centuries-old mindfulness practices with modern military ministry.
Watch as he shares how active listening and loving-kindness transcend religious boundaries, bringing peace and healing to Soldiers in need.
Music title "I Walk with Ghosts" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 11:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|941141
|VIRIN:
|241021-O-JU906-1363
|Filename:
|DOD_110640653
|Length:
|00:07:57
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, From Buddhist Monastery to Military Ministry, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.