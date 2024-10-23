Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Buddhist Monastery to Military Ministry

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    At age 12, Steven Thongpim left his family to become a Buddhist monk in Thailand, beginning a 25-year journey of spiritual service. Though he dreamed of following in his military father's footsteps, his monastic path seemed to close that door – until an unexpected opportunity arose in America.

    In this interview, Chaplain (CPT) Thongpim reveals how he bridges Eastern and Western spiritual traditions as an Army chaplain, teaching Soldiers ancient breathing techniques while providing compassionate care across all faiths. His remarkable story showcases how his early Buddhist training uniquely prepared him to serve Soldiers at Fort Riley's Soldier Recovery Unit, where he combines centuries-old mindfulness practices with modern military ministry.

    Watch as he shares how active listening and loving-kindness transcend religious boundaries, bringing peace and healing to Soldiers in need.

    Music title "I Walk with Ghosts" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 11:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 941141
    VIRIN: 241021-O-JU906-1363
    Filename: DOD_110640653
    Length: 00:07:57
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    TAGS

    Fort Riley
    Buddhist Chaplain
    Buddhist monk
    Buddhist
    Irwin Army Community Hospital
    Soldier Recovery Unit SRU

