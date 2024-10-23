Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WOTS - Classroom Broll 23 Oct 2024

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    This is a classroom b-roll package of the first warrant officer class to go through the Air Force Warrant Officer Training School since the school opened at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL. Class 25-01 is currently in their third week of training of the eight week program and in this class they were learning about leadership dynamics. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 11:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941139
    VIRIN: 241023-F-LO387-1001
    Filename: DOD_110640633
    Length: 00:05:23
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WOTS - Classroom Broll 23 Oct 2024, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    warrant officer
    Warrant Officer Candidate
    Warrant Officer Training School

