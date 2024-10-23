WOTS - Classroom Broll 23 Oct 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is a classroom b-roll package of the first warrant officer class to go through the Air Force Warrant Officer Training School since the school opened at Maxwell Air Force Base, AL. Class 25-01 is currently in their third week of training of the eight week program and in this class they were learning about leadership dynamics. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)