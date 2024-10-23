Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MICC War Room boosts success for FY24

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    It's that time of year again and the MICC War Room is conducting daily operations to ensure MICC partners and customers are set up for success as we cross the end of fiscal year 2024 finish line. Are you using the Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) tool the MICC contracting operations (CONOPS) team implemented this year? Watch this video to learn more about the benefits of the CLM and other tips for success. CONOPS is doing what they can to help you efficiently and effectively meet Army Budget Office requirements by midnight (EST) on September 30!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 12:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941137
    VIRIN: 240905-O-HP256-1947
    Filename: DOD_110640612
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Contracting
    Army
    War Room
    CONOPS
    MICC
    FY24

