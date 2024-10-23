It's that time of year again and the MICC War Room is conducting daily operations to ensure MICC partners and customers are set up for success as we cross the end of fiscal year 2024 finish line. Are you using the Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) tool the MICC contracting operations (CONOPS) team implemented this year? Watch this video to learn more about the benefits of the CLM and other tips for success. CONOPS is doing what they can to help you efficiently and effectively meet Army Budget Office requirements by midnight (EST) on September 30!
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 12:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941137
|VIRIN:
|240905-O-HP256-1947
|Filename:
|DOD_110640612
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MICC War Room boosts success for FY24, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.