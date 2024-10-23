MICC War Room boosts success for FY24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It's that time of year again and the MICC War Room is conducting daily operations to ensure MICC partners and customers are set up for success as we cross the end of fiscal year 2024 finish line. Are you using the Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) tool the MICC contracting operations (CONOPS) team implemented this year? Watch this video to learn more about the benefits of the CLM and other tips for success. CONOPS is doing what they can to help you efficiently and effectively meet Army Budget Office requirements by midnight (EST) on September 30!