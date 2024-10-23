MICC closes FY24 with nearly $5.5B in contracts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We did it, team! Congratulations to our mission partners and contracting professionals who helped the MICC ensure fiscal year 2024 successfully closed with over 22,000 executed contract actions worth nearly $5.5 billion by midnight on September 30, 2024. The MICC also administered more than 358,000 Government Purchase Card transactions by cardholders across the Army valued at more than $554.5 million during FY 2024. The MICC Office of Small Business Programs additionally exceeded all five small business socioeconomic goals in FY 2024 for the tenth consecutive year. MICC contract actions awarded to American small businesses totaled more than $3 billion.