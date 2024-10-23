Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MICC closes FY24 with nearly $5.5B in contracts

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    We did it, team! Congratulations to our mission partners and contracting professionals who helped the MICC ensure fiscal year 2024 successfully closed with over 22,000 executed contract actions worth nearly $5.5 billion by midnight on September 30, 2024. The MICC also administered more than 358,000 Government Purchase Card transactions by cardholders across the Army valued at more than $554.5 million during FY 2024. The MICC Office of Small Business Programs additionally exceeded all five small business socioeconomic goals in FY 2024 for the tenth consecutive year. MICC contract actions awarded to American small businesses totaled more than $3 billion.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MICC closes FY24 with nearly $5.5B in contracts, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

