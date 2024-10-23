Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patriot Day 2024

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    On Patriot Day, we honor the lives lost on 9/11 and the patriots who have selflessly served and sacrificed in defense of freedom. America's Army stands strong, embodying resilience, strength, and unwavering commitment to our nation.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 12:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941133
    VIRIN: 240911-O-HP256-8602
    Filename: DOD_110640607
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    9/11
    Contracting
    Patriot Day
    Army
    Solider
    MICC

