Patriot Day 2024

On Patriot Day, we honor the lives lost on 9/11 and the patriots who have selflessly served and sacrificed in defense of freedom. America's Army stands strong, embodying resilience, strength, and unwavering commitment to our nation.
|09.11.2024
|10.23.2024 12:14
|Video Productions
|941133
|240911-O-HP256-8602
|DOD_110640607
|00:00:55
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
