SDAT2024 was a resounding success. In this overview video, Col. Freddy Adams and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman, the MICC command team, explain why the annual Senior Contracting Officials and Directors Training event is invaluable to ensuring the MICC is on the right course. For more details visit http://www.army.mil/micc.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 12:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941132
|VIRIN:
|240730-O-HP256-6762
|Filename:
|DOD_110640606
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SDAT 2024, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS
