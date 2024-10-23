Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SDAT 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    SDAT2024 was a resounding success. In this overview video, Col. Freddy Adams and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Gusman, the MICC command team, explain why the annual Senior Contracting Officials and Directors Training event is invaluable to ensuring the MICC is on the right course. For more details visit http://www.army.mil/micc.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 12:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941132
    VIRIN: 240730-O-HP256-6762
    Filename: DOD_110640606
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SDAT 2024, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Contracting
    Soldiers
    Army
    MICC
    SDAT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download