MICC Commander delivers vision for FY25 and beyond at SDAT 2024

#SDAT2024 was hosted by the MICC Commander, Col. Freddy Adams. A measure of success for the annual Senior Contracting Officials and Directors Acquisition Training event is whether or not attendees feel equipped and empowered to fully realize the MICC commander’s vision going into fiscal year 2025 and beyond.



Watch this video for a glimpse of Col. Adams’ command philosophy and his vision that he delivered to over 80 senior leaders on July 30, who are gathering for the next three and a half days, to explore how to operationalize the commander’s vision for the MICC.





#ArmyModernization #SDAT2024