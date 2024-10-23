Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July 2024 Golden Sword

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Join us as we welcome MICC Commander Col. Freddy Adams in his first #GoldenSword video. July is a crucial month as we enter the fourth quarter of the fiscal year while celebrating the birth of our nation!

    TAGS

    Contracting
    Soldiers
    Army
    Independence Day
    July 4th
    MICC

