    GTKU - General Training Overview

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Andres Alvarez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Col. Kevin Potts, garrison commander of Fort Indiantown Gap, provides a general overview of the different training resources that are available to service members at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 9, 2024 (Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs video by Andres Alvarez).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 11:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 941126
    VIRIN: 241009-O-GP245-5802
    Filename: DOD_110640587
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    TAGS

    Interview
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Readiness
    Training
    Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

