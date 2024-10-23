YPG has big display at annual Yuma Community Expo

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare, Public Affairs Officer Mark Schauer, and Visual Information Manager Eugene Garcia engaged with eventgoers at the heavily-attended Yuma Community Expo on October 19, 2024.
YPG's footprint at the event was the largest in five years, with a 30-foot booth consisting of a large photo display, a dynamic video of the mission in action in a seating area at the rear of the booth, vintage Army helmets to get up close and personal with, and plenty of giveaway items.
