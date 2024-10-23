YPG has big display at annual Yuma Community Expo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare, Public Affairs Officer Mark Schauer, and Visual Information Manager Eugene Garcia engaged with eventgoers at the heavily-attended Yuma Community Expo on October 19, 2024.



YPG's footprint at the event was the largest in five years, with a 30-foot booth consisting of a large photo display, a dynamic video of the mission in action in a seating area at the rear of the booth, vintage Army helmets to get up close and personal with, and plenty of giveaway items.