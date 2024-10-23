Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YPG has big display at annual Yuma Community Expo

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare, Public Affairs Officer Mark Schauer, and Visual Information Manager Eugene Garcia engaged with eventgoers at the heavily-attended Yuma Community Expo on October 19, 2024.

    YPG's footprint at the event was the largest in five years, with a 30-foot booth consisting of a large photo display, a dynamic video of the mission in action in a seating area at the rear of the booth, vintage Army helmets to get up close and personal with, and plenty of giveaway items.

    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

