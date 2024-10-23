Louisiana Hayride 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Johnson celebrated its annual Louisiana Hayride event Oct. 19. Solders and family members got to enjoy face painting, cookie decorating, a pumpkin patch where they got to take home their own pumpkins, hay rides, axe throwing, laser tag and so much more.



This video was created using Adobe Premiere Pro. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)