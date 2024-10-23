Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisiana Hayride 2024

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Porsha Auzenne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Johnson celebrated its annual Louisiana Hayride event Oct. 19. Solders and family members got to enjoy face painting, cookie decorating, a pumpkin patch where they got to take home their own pumpkins, hay rides, axe throwing, laser tag and so much more.

    This video was created using Adobe Premiere Pro. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)

    Location: US

    TAGS

    Fort Johnson, JRTC and Fort Johnson, Louisiana Hayride, special event

