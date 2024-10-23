Fort Johnson celebrated its annual Louisiana Hayride event Oct. 19. Solders and family members got to enjoy face painting, cookie decorating, a pumpkin patch where they got to take home their own pumpkins, hay rides, axe throwing, laser tag and so much more.
This video was created using Adobe Premiere Pro. (U.S. Army video by Porsha Auzenne)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 11:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941124
|VIRIN:
|241023-A-GH690-8807
|Filename:
|DOD_110640577
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Louisiana Hayride 2024, by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.