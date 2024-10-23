Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army soldiers display combat vehicles in Johvi, Estonia

    JOHVI, ESTONIA

    10.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, and 317th Military Police Battalion, 290th Military Police Brigade, Army Reserves, both supporting Task Force Pegasus, display various vehicles during a static display held in Johvi, Estonia, Oct. 20, 2024. The static display featured a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, and a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, alongside Estonian and NATO partner troops to showcase their camaraderie and unity. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue strengthening the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 11:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941120
    VIRIN: 241020-Z-JU958-3653
    Filename: DOD_110640530
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: JOHVI, EE
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: SAN MARCOS, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether, VCorps, target_news_europe, XVIII ABN Corps, Live the Legend, First Team

