India Company EGA Ceremony

New Marines with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, are presented their Eagle, Globe and Anchor on Marine Corps Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 12, 2024. The Eagle, Globe and Anchor ceremony is the final event of the Crucible and represents the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson and Lance Cpl. William Horsley)
|10.12.2024
|10.23.2024 09:40
|Video Productions
|941111
|241012-M-vw800-1001
|DOD_110640331
|00:00:29
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
