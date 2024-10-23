Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company EGA Ceremony

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    New Marines with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, are presented their Eagle, Globe and Anchor on Marine Corps Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 12, 2024. The Eagle, Globe and Anchor ceremony is the final event of the Crucible and represents the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson and Lance Cpl. William Horsley)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 09:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941111
    VIRIN: 241012-M-vw800-1001
    Filename: DOD_110640331
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Ceremony
    Hike
    Recruits
    Crucible
    EGA
    ERR

