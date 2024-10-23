Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Ranger Challenge competition 2024. Octobert 18, 2024.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    U.S. Army ROTC Cadets assigned to the U.S. Army Cadet Command 2nd Brigade participated in the Ranger Challenge competition held at ASA Fort Dix, N.J. 18-20 OCT 2024. Ranger Challenge mission is to test Cadets' mental and physical toughness and to develop leadership while fostering teamwork and esprit-de-corps. Teams participate in nine graded events. Each team is awarded points based on how well they perform in each event. The best teams in each event are awarded first, second, and third place trophies. The overall number one team is The Ranger Challenge Winner for 2024. (Photo/Video provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 09:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941105
    VIRIN: 241018-A-IE493-9527
    Filename: DOD_110640264
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Ranger Challenge competition 2024. Octobert 18, 2024., by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB-MDL US ASA FORT DIX. Ranger Challenge competition 2024.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download