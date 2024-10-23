Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Ranger Challenge competition 2024. Octobert 18, 2024.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army ROTC Cadets assigned to the U.S. Army Cadet Command 2nd Brigade participated in the Ranger Challenge competition held at ASA Fort Dix, N.J. 18-20 OCT 2024. Ranger Challenge mission is to test Cadets' mental and physical toughness and to develop leadership while fostering teamwork and esprit-de-corps. Teams participate in nine graded events. Each team is awarded points based on how well they perform in each event. The best teams in each event are awarded first, second, and third place trophies. The overall number one team is The Ranger Challenge Winner for 2024. (Photo/Video provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)