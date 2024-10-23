Territorial Defense Forces Symposium II: Summary Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army V Corps and allies reconvene for a second Territorial Defense Forces Symposium in Krakow, Poland, Oct. 21-22, 2024. The symposium focuses on building upon past discussions dedicated toward interoperability among the nations of NATO. The event, led by the 2nd Polish Corps with V Corps as a primary participant, seeks to develop a mutual understanding of large-scale combat operations roles and responsibilities. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)