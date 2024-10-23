Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Territorial Defense Forces Symposium II: Summary Video

    KRAKOW, POLAND

    10.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army V Corps and allies reconvene for a second Territorial Defense Forces Symposium in Krakow, Poland, Oct. 21-22, 2024. The symposium focuses on building upon past discussions dedicated toward interoperability among the nations of NATO. The event, led by the 2nd Polish Corps with V Corps as a primary participant, seeks to develop a mutual understanding of large-scale combat operations roles and responsibilities. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 10:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941101
    VIRIN: 241022-A-GG601-1224
    Filename: DOD_110640227
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: KRAKOW, PL

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USARMY
    VCORPS
    STRONGERTOGETHER

