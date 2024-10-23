Territorial Defense Forces Symposium II: Summary Video

U.S. Army V Corps and allies reconvene for a second Territorial Defense Forces Symposium in Krakow, Poland, Oct. 21-22, 2024. The symposium focuses on building upon past discussions dedicated toward interoperability among the nations of NATO. The event, led by the 2nd Polish Corps with V Corps as a primary participant, seeks to develop a mutual understanding of large-scale combat operations roles and responsibilities. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)
