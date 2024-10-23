Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former NAVSCIATTS Senior Enlisted Leader Returns to the Helm!

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Sharon Mock 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. – The Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) recently held a transfer of authority ceremony at headquarters facilities located on the Stennis Space Center, recognizing its outgoing and incoming command master chiefs.

    Command Master Chief Jonas Marnick said good-bye to the NAVSCIATTS staff, as Command Master Chief Ben Hartwell assumed the position as senior enlisted leader.

    This marks Hartwell’s third tour with U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command’s international training center, having previously served in training and previously as the command’s highest ranking noncommissioned officer.

    This work, Former NAVSCIATTS Senior Enlisted Leader Returns to the Helm!, by 1SG Sharon Mock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. NAVY
    NAVAL SPECIAL WARFARE COMMAND

