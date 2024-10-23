STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. – The Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) recently held a transfer of authority ceremony at headquarters facilities located on the Stennis Space Center, recognizing its outgoing and incoming command master chiefs.
Command Master Chief Jonas Marnick said good-bye to the NAVSCIATTS staff, as Command Master Chief Ben Hartwell assumed the position as senior enlisted leader.
This marks Hartwell’s third tour with U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command’s international training center, having previously served in training and previously as the command’s highest ranking noncommissioned officer.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 09:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|941098
|VIRIN:
|241010-N-WE249-1010
|PIN:
|123457-N
|Filename:
|DOD_110640173
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Former NAVSCIATTS Senior Enlisted Leader Returns to the Helm!, by 1SG Sharon Mock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.