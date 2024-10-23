Former NAVSCIATTS Senior Enlisted Leader Returns to the Helm!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. – The Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) recently held a transfer of authority ceremony at headquarters facilities located on the Stennis Space Center, recognizing its outgoing and incoming command master chiefs.



Command Master Chief Jonas Marnick said good-bye to the NAVSCIATTS staff, as Command Master Chief Ben Hartwell assumed the position as senior enlisted leader.



This marks Hartwell’s third tour with U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command’s international training center, having previously served in training and previously as the command’s highest ranking noncommissioned officer.