A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker conducts a refueling mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility October 13, 2024. AFCENT maintains an enduring presence and vigilant posture in the AOR to deter aggression and support regional stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Jackson Manske)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 09:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941093
|VIRIN:
|241013-F-TV052-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110640064
|Length:
|00:05:08
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-135 conducts refueling mission over AFCENT AOR (stringer), by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.