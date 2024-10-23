Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 conducts refueling mission over AFCENT AOR (stringer)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker conducts a refueling mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility October 13, 2024. AFCENT maintains an enduring presence and vigilant posture in the AOR to deter aggression and support regional stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Jackson Manske)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 09:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941093
    VIRIN: 241013-F-TV052-7001
    Filename: DOD_110640064
    Length: 00:05:08
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, KC-135 conducts refueling mission over AFCENT AOR (stringer), by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

