    Above the Clouds

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker conducts a refueling mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility October 13, 2024. AFCENT maintains an enduring presence and vigilant posture in the AOR to deter aggression and support regional stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 09:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 941092
    VIRIN: 241013-F-TV052-9001
    Filename: DOD_110640063
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Above the Clouds, by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    refueling
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    KC-135 Stratotanker

