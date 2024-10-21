Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Fire and Emergency Services operates Confined Space Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.18.2017

    Video by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Fire and Emergency Services conducts confined space training at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on May 19, 2017. Confined space training prepares firefighters for what they will experience when they meet hazardous obstacles. The training taught fire fighters how to conserve air, better understand and manage their equipment, control their anxiety and rescue victims safely in high-stress circumstances.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 01:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 941083
    VIRIN: 170519-A-VF108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110639832
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Fire Fighter
    USA
    Torii Station
    170519
    Confined Training

