U.S. Army Garrison Fire and Emergency Services operates Confined Space Training

U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Fire and Emergency Services conducts confined space training at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on May 19, 2017. Confined space training prepares firefighters for what they will experience when they meet hazardous obstacles. The training taught fire fighters how to conserve air, better understand and manage their equipment, control their anxiety and rescue victims safely in high-stress circumstances.
