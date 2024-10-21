U.S. Army Garrison Fire and Emergency Services operates Confined Space Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941083" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Fire and Emergency Services conducts confined space training at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on May 19, 2017. Confined space training prepares firefighters for what they will experience when they meet hazardous obstacles. The training taught fire fighters how to conserve air, better understand and manage their equipment, control their anxiety and rescue victims safely in high-stress circumstances.