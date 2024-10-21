Kadena holds Harvest Fest 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Erien Babcock, chaplain assigned to the 18th Wing, and Tech. Sgt. Kevin Jones, event coordinator, speak about Harvest Fest held at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 19, 2024. Harvest Fest provided service members and their families an American-style carnival located on the installation to both bring a slice of home to overseas members and to offer a fun event for kids to enjoy holiday festivities with their friends and dependent peer groups. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)