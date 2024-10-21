U.S. Air Force Capt. Erien Babcock, chaplain assigned to the 18th Wing, and Tech. Sgt. Kevin Jones, event coordinator, speak about Harvest Fest held at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 19, 2024. Harvest Fest provided service members and their families an American-style carnival located on the installation to both bring a slice of home to overseas members and to offer a fun event for kids to enjoy holiday festivities with their friends and dependent peer groups. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 22:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|941074
|VIRIN:
|241019-F-YO405-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110639628
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kadena holds Harvest Fest 2024, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.