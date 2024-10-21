Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena holds Harvest Fest 2024

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Erien Babcock, chaplain assigned to the 18th Wing, and Tech. Sgt. Kevin Jones, event coordinator, speak about Harvest Fest held at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 19, 2024. Harvest Fest provided service members and their families an American-style carnival located on the installation to both bring a slice of home to overseas members and to offer a fun event for kids to enjoy holiday festivities with their friends and dependent peer groups. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 22:22
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

