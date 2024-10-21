K-9 trauma skills training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the Medical Readiness Detachment, Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard learn lifesaving skills for military working dogs during a class at the Medical Battalion Training Site at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 22, 2024. The Soldiers also received hands on training using dog mannequins, or simulated patients. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)