    K-9 trauma skills training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the Medical Readiness Detachment, Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard learn lifesaving skills for military working dogs during a class at the Medical Battalion Training Site at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 22, 2024. The Soldiers also received hands on training using dog mannequins, or simulated patients. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    This work, K-9 trauma skills training, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

