U.S. Soldiers with the Medical Readiness Detachment, Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard learn lifesaving skills for military working dogs during a class at the Medical Battalion Training Site at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 22, 2024. The Soldiers also received hands on training using dog mannequins, or simulated patients. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|10.22.2024
|10.22.2024 21:41
|B-Roll
|941073
|241022-Z-IK914-2864
|DOD_110639558
|00:02:20
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|0
|0
This work, K-9 trauma skills training, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Medical
Pennsylvania
Fort Indiantown Gap
Army National Guard
Military Working Dog (MWD)