    WTI 1-25: AST-2 FARP

    CHOCOLATE MOUNTAIN AERIAL GUNNERY RANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Video by Cpl. Maurion Moore 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One and Marine Wing Support Squadron 272 conduct a Forward Arming and Refueling Point during Assault Support Tactics 2 as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-25 at FARP Star, near Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, California, Oct. 16, 2024. AST-2 provides prospective weapons and tactics instructors the opportunity to plan, brief, and execute a daytime, battalion-sized, live-fire air assault mission to multiple objective areas, while integrating combined arms and the six functions of Marine Aviation within an expeditionary advanced base operations scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 22:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941072
    VIRIN: 241016-M-HC655-2001
    Filename: DOD_110639478
    Length: 00:08:09
    Location: CHOCOLATE MOUNTAIN AERIAL GUNNERY RANGE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 1-25: AST-2 FARP, by Cpl Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WTI 1-25, WTI, JointForce, Lethality, Readiness, Modernization

