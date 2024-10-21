WTI 1-25: AST-2 FARP

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One and Marine Wing Support Squadron 272 conduct a Forward Arming and Refueling Point during Assault Support Tactics 2 as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-25 at FARP Star, near Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, California, Oct. 16, 2024. AST-2 provides prospective weapons and tactics instructors the opportunity to plan, brief, and execute a daytime, battalion-sized, live-fire air assault mission to multiple objective areas, while integrating combined arms and the six functions of Marine Aviation within an expeditionary advanced base operations scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 22:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941072
|VIRIN:
|241016-M-HC655-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110639478
|Length:
|00:08:09
|Location:
|CHOCOLATE MOUNTAIN AERIAL GUNNERY RANGE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
