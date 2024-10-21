WTI 1-25: AST-2 FARP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941072" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One and Marine Wing Support Squadron 272 conduct a Forward Arming and Refueling Point during Assault Support Tactics 2 as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-25 at FARP Star, near Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, California, Oct. 16, 2024. AST-2 provides prospective weapons and tactics instructors the opportunity to plan, brief, and execute a daytime, battalion-sized, live-fire air assault mission to multiple objective areas, while integrating combined arms and the six functions of Marine Aviation within an expeditionary advanced base operations scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)