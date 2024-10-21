ACS's Left Of The Bang Series Episode 8 - Randy Benton CRC

This month we are thrilled to welcome Mr. Randy Benton, Assistant Manager at the Community Recreation Center, to the show. Mr. Benton will share exciting information about the wide range of activities and programs that MWR has to offer for individuals and families. From the Boss Program to Outdoor Rec MWR plays a vital role in promoting a healthy, active, and fun lifestyle for the entire community. Please listen in below as Mr. Benton talks about all the opportunities available and how everyone can get involved.
