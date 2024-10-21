Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACS's Left Of The Bang Series Episode 8 - Randy Benton CRC

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.22.2024

    Video by Derek Mayhew 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    This month we are thrilled to welcome Mr. Randy Benton, Assistant Manager at the Community Recreation Center, to the show. Mr. Benton will share exciting information about the wide range of activities and programs that MWR has to offer for individuals and families. From the Boss Program to Outdoor Rec MWR plays a vital role in promoting a healthy, active, and fun lifestyle for the entire community. Please listen in below as Mr. Benton talks about all the opportunities available and how everyone can get involved.

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 22:32
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACS's Left Of The Bang Series Episode 8 - Randy Benton CRC, by Derek Mayhew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    Army Community Services
    Camp Zama Army Base

