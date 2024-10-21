ACS's Left Of The Bang Series Episode 8 - Randy Benton CRC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/941071" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This month we are thrilled to welcome Mr. Randy Benton, Assistant Manager at the Community Recreation Center, to the show. Mr. Benton will share exciting information about the wide range of activities and programs that MWR has to offer for individuals and families. From the Boss Program to Outdoor Rec MWR plays a vital role in promoting a healthy, active, and fun lifestyle for the entire community. Please listen in below as Mr. Benton talks about all the opportunities available and how everyone can get involved.