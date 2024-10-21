WTI 1-25: AST-1 Mock Raid

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One and 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division conduct a mock raid during Assault Support Tactics One as part Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course 1-25 at Combat Village, Arizona Oct. 14, 2024. AST-1 is a daytime, force-on-force event which affords prospective weapons and tactics instructors the opportunity to plan, brief, and execute a company-reinforced air assault while integrating the six functions of Marine Aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)