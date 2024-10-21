U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One and 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division conduct a mock raid during Assault Support Tactics One as part Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course 1-25 at Combat Village, Arizona Oct. 14, 2024. AST-1 is a daytime, force-on-force event which affords prospective weapons and tactics instructors the opportunity to plan, brief, and execute a company-reinforced air assault while integrating the six functions of Marine Aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 22:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941070
|VIRIN:
|241014-M-HC655-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110639467
|Length:
|00:04:18
|Location:
|COMBAT VILLAGE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, WTI 1-25: AST-1 Mock Raid, by Cpl Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.