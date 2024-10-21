Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 1-25: AST-1 Mock Raid

    COMBAT VILLAGE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Video by Cpl. Maurion Moore 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One and 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division conduct a mock raid during Assault Support Tactics One as part Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course 1-25 at Combat Village, Arizona Oct. 14, 2024. AST-1 is a daytime, force-on-force event which affords prospective weapons and tactics instructors the opportunity to plan, brief, and execute a company-reinforced air assault while integrating the six functions of Marine Aviation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 22:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941070
    VIRIN: 241014-M-HC655-1001
    Filename: DOD_110639467
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: COMBAT VILLAGE, ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 1-25: AST-1 Mock Raid, by Cpl Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WTI 1-25, WTI, JointForce, Lethality, Readiness, Modernization

