U.S. Marines, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, conduct a UH-1Y Venom escort exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-25 near Yodaville, Arizona, Oct. 1, 2024. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 22:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941069
|VIRIN:
|241001-M-HC655-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110639437
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|YODAVILLE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, WTI 1-25: UH-1Y Escort Mechanics, by Cpl Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.