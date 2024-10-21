Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 1-25: UH-1Y Escort Mechanics

    YODAVILLE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Cpl. Maurion Moore 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, conduct a UH-1Y Venom escort exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-25 near Yodaville, Arizona, Oct. 1, 2024. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 22:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 941069
    VIRIN: 241001-M-HC655-2001
    Filename: DOD_110639437
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: YODAVILLE, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 1-25: UH-1Y Escort Mechanics, by Cpl Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WTI 1-25, WTI, JointForce, Lethality, Readiness, Modernization

