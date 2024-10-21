2024 PreK Crossroads ES Interview Farnsworth

Crossroads Elementary School Prekindergarten Teacher Sydney Passafume talks about her excitement as one of DoDEA's first prekindergarten teachers.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 15:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|941049
|VIRIN:
|240821-O-JJ973-4553
|Filename:
|DOD_110638907
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Department of Defense Education Activity Announces the Start of Full-day Prekindergarten Programs in 80 Schools
