This is a public service announcement for the surrounding communities of Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, addressing noise that is created by training at TAFB during Checkered Flag 25-1. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th and 5th generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. The 25-1 iteration of the exercise was held Oct. 21 – Nov. 8, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 14:55
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|941045
|VIRIN:
|241022-F-BE826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110638869
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Checkered Flag 25-1 Noise Awareness, by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
