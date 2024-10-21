Checkered Flag 25-1 Noise Awareness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is a public service announcement for the surrounding communities of Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, addressing noise that is created by training at TAFB during Checkered Flag 25-1. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th and 5th generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. The 25-1 iteration of the exercise was held Oct. 21 – Nov. 8, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)