Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Checkered Flag 25-1 Noise Awareness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing

    This is a public service announcement for the surrounding communities of Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, addressing noise that is created by training at TAFB during Checkered Flag 25-1. Checkered Flag is a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th and 5th generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. The 25-1 iteration of the exercise was held Oct. 21 – Nov. 8, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 14:55
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 941045
    VIRIN: 241022-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110638869
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkered Flag 25-1 Noise Awareness, by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    PSA
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    F-35
    Noise Awareness
    CKF 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download