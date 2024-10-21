159th Fighter Squadron joins with the 916th Air Refueling Wing for training. B-Roll footage from cockpit of KC-46.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 13:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|941013
|VIRIN:
|240828-F-TA619-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110638464
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 159th Fighter Squadron B-Roll, by Michael Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.