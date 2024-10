Military Family Community Network | Holistic Therapies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Join the Vermont National Guard Military Family Community Network as we hear from community leaders regarding new, alternative, and holistic therapies currently being used to improve the lives of the service member community.



For more information: https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Military-Family-Community-Network/Article/3936368/military-family-community-network-october-2024/



Speakers:

Miriam Boyle, Director, Family Programs - miriam.g.boyle.civ@army.mil

Diane Stockton-Breese, Development Director, Reinbow Riding Center - giving@reinbowridingcenter.org

Samantha Fontaine, Yoga Instructor - https://www.instagram.com/samantha_fontaine_yoga/

CH (MAJ) Eric Stuepfert, State Chaplain - eric.d.stuepfert.mil@army.mil

Beau Clark, Auricular Ear Therapist - auriculareartherapy@gmail.com

Susan Demers, Transition Assistance Advisor - sdemers.ctr@gapsi.com

Family Programs Team Members, Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots - https://www.facebook.com/kitchenspoonsandcombatboots/