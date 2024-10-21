Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Georgetown

    GEORGETOWN, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Georgetown is a small boat station that covers over 3,500 square miles of District Seven's furthest northern region in Georgetown, South Carolina, Aug. 21, 2024. Station Georgetown's mission includes Search and Rescue, Law Enforcement, Local Marine Resources Enforcement, Counterdrug, Port Security, Marine and Environmental Protection. (U.S. Coast Guard video, by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 11:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940993
    VIRIN: 241018-G-P0504-1112
    Filename: DOD_110638209
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: GEORGETOWN, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    USCG
    South Carolina
    Georgetown
    Coast Guard
    Station Georgetown
    U.S. Coast Guard Station Georgetown

