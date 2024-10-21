Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report: July 18, 2024

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.16.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Report:

    U.S. Airmen and members of the Slovak Air Force worked together to install a barrier assisting kit-12 at Malacky, Air Base.

    U.S. Soldiers and Sailors worked jointly in closing out exercise Defender 24 by conducting port operations at Kemi, Finland.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 10:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 940983
    VIRIN: 240716-F-OK286-1001
    Filename: DOD_110637752
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, AFN Europe Report: July 18, 2024, by A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Finland
    AFN Europe Report
    StrongerTogether

