AFN Europe Report: July 18, 2024

On this AFN Report:



U.S. Airmen and members of the Slovak Air Force worked together to install a barrier assisting kit-12 at Malacky, Air Base.



U.S. Soldiers and Sailors worked jointly in closing out exercise Defender 24 by conducting port operations at Kemi, Finland.



(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)