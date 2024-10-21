On this AFN Report:
U.S. Army Garrison Poland and Polish Allies hold the first ever Freedom Fest in Powidz, Poland.
Army Field Battalion Germany assumed mission command of the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks 2 Worksite in Mannheim, Germany.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 10:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|940981
|VIRIN:
|240710-F-OK286-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110637720
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report: July 11, 2024, by A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.