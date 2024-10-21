Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report: July 11, 2024

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.10.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Report:

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland and Polish Allies hold the first ever Freedom Fest in Powidz, Poland.

    Army Field Battalion Germany assumed mission command of the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks 2 Worksite in Mannheim, Germany.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 10:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 940981
    VIRIN: 240710-F-OK286-1001
    Filename: DOD_110637720
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Poland
    AFN Europe Report
    StrongerTogether

