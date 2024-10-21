Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighting Fires on a Ship

    WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Paul Harris 

    Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services

    Firefighters from the Cape Fear Region of North Carolina undergo training on the USS North Carolina and at a simulator on Military Oceant Terminal Sunny Point, NC or MOTSU.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 09:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940980
    VIRIN: 241002-O-JX514-3951
    Filename: DOD_110637703
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighting Fires on a Ship, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Fighter
    SDDC
    USS North Carolina
    MOTSU
    Military Ocean Teminal Sunny Point

