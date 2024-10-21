Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report: July 4, 2024

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held and Senior Airman Jan Valle

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. Sailors assigned to Sixth Fleet, the Royal Navy and the Ukrainian Navy conducted exercise Sea Breeze 2024, NATO’s premier maritime-focused exercise in Glasgow, Scotland.


    U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Poland conducted a change of command at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland.


    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 10:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 940979
    VIRIN: 240704-F-AV821-1001
    Filename: DOD_110637697
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    EUCOM
    EUROPEREPORT

