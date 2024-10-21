AFN Europe Report: July 4, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this AFN Europe Report:



U.S. Sailors assigned to Sixth Fleet, the Royal Navy and the Ukrainian Navy conducted exercise Sea Breeze 2024, NATO’s premier maritime-focused exercise in Glasgow, Scotland.





U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Poland conducted a change of command at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland.





(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)