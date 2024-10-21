On this AFN Europe Report:
U.S. Sailors assigned to Sixth Fleet, the Royal Navy and the Ukrainian Navy conducted exercise Sea Breeze 2024, NATO’s premier maritime-focused exercise in Glasgow, Scotland.
U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Poland conducted a change of command at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)
07.04.2024
|10.22.2024 10:29
|Newscasts
|940979
|240704-F-AV821-1001
|DOD_110637697
|00:02:00
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|0
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report: July 4, 2024, by SrA Gabriel Held and SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
