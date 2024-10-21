173rd IBCT E3B TCCC Lanes 22OCT2024

Video B-roll depicting U.S Army paratroopers with 173rd Airborne Brigade conducting tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) during E3B training in Vicenza, Italy, 21 OCT, 2024.
This year's E3B is hosted by the 173rd Airborne Brigade and includes Soldiers from across Europe, including partners and allies from Croatia, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain. E3B creates experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing readiness and lethality of Soldiers, teams, squads, and platoons. These events are a key enable to molding the force into professionals while stressing commitment to every Soldier's individual development.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joskanny J. Lua)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 09:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940965
|VIRIN:
|241021-A-VS161-8026
|Filename:
|DOD_110637475
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
