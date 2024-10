AFN Europe Report: September 5, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this AFN Europe Report:



U.S. ARMY ADVISORS ASSIGNED TO SECOND SECURITY FORCES ASSISTANCE BRIGADE, OR SECOND S-FAB, AND CIVIL AFFAIRS SOLDIERS CONDUCTED A VARIETY OF TRAINING OPERATIONS WITH THE MAURITANIAN ARMY, IN MAURITANIA.



U.S. ARMY AND BUNDESWEHR SOLDIERS ENGAGE IN A MEDICAL FIELD TRAINING EXERCISE HOSTED BY THE COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER AND THE MEDICAL SIMULATION TRAINING CENTER AT THE 7TH ARMY TRAINING COMMAND'S GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, AUGUST TWENTY SEVENTH THROUGH TWENTY EIGHT.



(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)