Camp Darby Field Training

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jacob T. Walters, assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police brigade, describes the Army Warrior Tasks (AWTs) planned, coordinated and conducted in Valle Ugione training area, Livorno, Oct 17, 2024.
(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).
|10.17.2024
|10.22.2024 04:04
|Package
|940955
|241017-A-IG394-1001
|DOD_110637312
|00:02:00
|LIVORNO, IT
|0
|0
