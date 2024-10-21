Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Darby Field Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    10.17.2024

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jacob T. Walters, assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police brigade, describes the Army Warrior Tasks (AWTs) planned, coordinated and conducted in Valle Ugione training area, Livorno, Oct 17, 2024.
    (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 04:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940955
    VIRIN: 241017-A-IG394-1001
    Filename: DOD_110637312
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: LIVORNO, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Darby Field Training, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Provost Marshall
    Camp Darby
    18th MP BDE
    TSAE
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7ATC
    StrongTogether
    RTSDSouth
    SETAF-AF
    529 Military Police Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download