    B-ROLL; USAG HHC conducts field training exercise

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.18.2024

    Video by Spc. Pomare Teo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S Army Garrison Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) soldiers conduct a field training exercise on October 18 at Camp Casey, Republic of Korea. The exercise allowed soldiers to hone basic soldier knowledge and skills in a culmination of events.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 03:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940953
    VIRIN: 241018-A-EM935-1001
    Filename: DOD_110637263
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

