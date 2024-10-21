B-ROLL; USAG HHC conducts field training exercise

U.S Army Garrison Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) soldiers conduct a field training exercise on October 18 at Camp Casey, Republic of Korea. The exercise allowed soldiers to hone basic soldier knowledge and skills in a culmination of events.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 03:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940953
|VIRIN:
|241018-A-EM935-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110637263
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
