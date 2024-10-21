Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    General Rupp's Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    10.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    Lieutenant General Ricky Rupp relinquished command of both United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force to Lieutenant General Stephen Jost in a change of command ceremony on Yokota Air Base Oct 2024. Lt. Gen. Rupp was responsible for managing bilateral security issues, overseeing joint/ bilateral exercises, administering the Status of Forces Agreement, improving combat readiness and enhancing the quality of life of 66,000 military and DOD civilian personnel and 45,000 dependents. Incoming Lt. Gen. Jost arriving from his previous assignment as the commander, Joint Enabling Capabilities Command, United States Transportation Command. (Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 22:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940946
    VIRIN: 241008-N-XP917-2638
    Filename: DOD_110636998
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Rupp's Change of Command, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    USFJ
    5th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download