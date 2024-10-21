General Rupp's Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lieutenant General Ricky Rupp relinquished command of both United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force to Lieutenant General Stephen Jost in a change of command ceremony on Yokota Air Base Oct 2024. Lt. Gen. Rupp was responsible for managing bilateral security issues, overseeing joint/ bilateral exercises, administering the Status of Forces Agreement, improving combat readiness and enhancing the quality of life of 66,000 military and DOD civilian personnel and 45,000 dependents. Incoming Lt. Gen. Jost arriving from his previous assignment as the commander, Joint Enabling Capabilities Command, United States Transportation Command. (Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)