Camp Fuji, Japan hosted their annual Friendship Festival on October 20. This festival allows Japanese locals to come on base to interact and enjoy food, activities, and entertainment put on by Camp Fuji. (U.S.A.F video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy and Airman First Class Austin Wylie)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 21:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|940943
|VIRIN:
|241020-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110636859
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Fuji Friendship Festival, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
