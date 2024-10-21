Camp Fuji Friendship Festival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940943" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Camp Fuji, Japan hosted their annual Friendship Festival on October 20. This festival allows Japanese locals to come on base to interact and enjoy food, activities, and entertainment put on by Camp Fuji. (U.S.A.F video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy and Airman First Class Austin Wylie)