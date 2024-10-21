Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Fuji Friendship Festival

    JAPAN

    10.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Camp Fuji, Japan hosted their annual Friendship Festival on October 20. This festival allows Japanese locals to come on base to interact and enjoy food, activities, and entertainment put on by Camp Fuji. (U.S.A.F video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy and Airman First Class Austin Wylie)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 21:29
    Japan
    Camp Fuji
    Marines
    Friendship Festival

