108th Training Command Change of Command/Responsibility

This is a b-roll package for the 108th Training Command’s Change of Command and Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the National Infantry Museum Parade Field, Fort Moore, Georgia on October 20, 2024.
Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, 35th Chief of Army Reserve and 10th Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, was the host.
Command Sgt. Maj. Juddiah G. Mooso, a Destin, Florida resident, relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Luchsinger, a Fort Walton Beach, Florida resident.
Maj. Gen. William B. Dyer III, an Atlanta, Georgia resident, relinquished command to Maj. Gen. David M. Samuelsen, a Milton, Wisconsin resident.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 20:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940942
|VIRIN:
|241020-A-ZG886-2688
|Filename:
|DOD_110636813
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|DESTIN, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WALTON BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|MILTON, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
