Interview- USACE Commences Debris Removal at Claytor Lake in Dublin, Virginia

In this interview, Kayla Stull, the National Debris Program Manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), provides an in-depth look into the complex debris removal operations underway at Claytor Lake in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. She discusses the logistical challenges of managing debris and the collaboration between federal, state, and local agencies. Kayla also highlights the importance of safety, resource management, and community engagement in ensuring the success of this recovery mission.



Interview Questions:



What are some of the key objectives of this mission and how does it fit into the larger USACE mission to respond to the needs of the community in the wake of Hurricane Helen?



What are the unique challenges of managing debris removal in a lake that serves as both a hydroelectric power source and a recreational area?



Can you explain how USACE plans to address the dynamic nature of the debris removal process?



Could you elaborate on the logistics behind securing these resources and what impact that has had on effectiveness so far?



USACE activity at Claytor Lake is part of the larger federal response to Hurricane Helene. Who are the key players in this debris removal mission and what does this partnership look like operationally?



What is your number one priority here?